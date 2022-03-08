Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
Snow entering into the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
Winter Storm expected to traverse the area Tuesday night into Thursday
Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua Jourdan testifies during the fourth day of the trial on...
Day four of Jourdan trial in Dawson County District Court
North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday,...
Snow Emergency declared in Alliance

Latest News

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block
Ukrainian victims were trapped under rubble after a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital.
GRAPHIC: Victims trapped under rubble after airstrike hits Ukrainian hospital