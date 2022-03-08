Praying for Ukraine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Almost two weeks ago, Russia invaded Ukraine causing many millions of people to flee. The situation overseas touches many hearts in the United States as many organizations and individuals are sending resources to help those in need. On Sunday, residents united in faith and love to pray for those overseas.

Religious leaders from the community led meditations, read scriptures and prayed for Ukrainians and those impacted by the Russian invasion.

Organizer Darrell Drullinger wanted to bring light to a dark situation by lifting Ukraine up through prayer and hoped people in the community understand the pain of many Ukrainians.

“The fact these people are leaving their homes and going who knows where?” asked Organizer Darrell Drullinger. “They don’t know if their families will end up together. That is not how God intended families to be. We are praying for peace, unity, and for families to be reunited with their families.”

