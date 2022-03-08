Advertisement

Troopers find 25,000 suspected fentanyl pills during I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating thousands of...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating thousands of suspected fentanyl pills and other controlled substances during a traffic stop in Dawson County.(NSP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating thousands of suspected fentanyl pills and other controlled substances during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Acura TSX speeding on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 231. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and located numerous bags containing what are believed to be approximately 25,000 fentanyl pills, as well as approximately 2 pounds of suspected cocaine, and 6 grams of marijuana.

The driver, Alejandro Lopez Leon, 24, and passenger, Orlando Castro Gutierrez, 28, both of Los Angeles, California, were arrested for possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

