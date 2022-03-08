Winter Storm expected to traverse the area Tuesday night into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The Nebraska Panhandle and Greater Nebraska is experiencing the calm before the storm Tuesday as a winter storm is expected to impact the area Tuesday night into Thursday.

During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were a little warmer due to our area of high pressure shifting towards the southeast, allowing us to have a warmer morning with temperatures in the 10s, and winds out of the west generally. Temperatures will be climb into the upper 20s to low 40s with increased cloud cover and even a little flurries in our northern sections.

Cold conditions for Tuesday with increased cloud cover throughout the day (Andre Brooks)

Now for the big story. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for majority of the area with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the southwestern portions of the Panhandle. This goes into effect Tuesday evening into the day on Thursday meaning moderate to heavy snowfall likely for the area due to an area of low pressure swinging in from Canada. This low pressure system is expected to start moving into the state with a high pressure system Tuesday evening. Highs on Wendesday into Thursday will be well below average in the 10s to the low 20s with wind chills potentially getting below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter Storm Alerts issued for all of the area (Andre Brooks)

The timeline of the snow is as follows:

The start time for the Nebraska Panhandle: Tuesday evening into Early Wednesday morning

The start time for Greater Nebraska: Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

The end time for the Nebraska Panhandle: Late Wednesday evening

The end time for Greater Nebraska: Late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning

Snow entering into the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snow expected in this system will be dependent on the placement of the system, but with the guidance and overall trends, the amount of snowfall that is expected throughout both the Nebraska Panhandle and Greater Nebraska is around 4 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall amounts for the winter storm (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.