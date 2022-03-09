Advertisement

Fans invited to join Huskers for NCAA watch party

NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show Sunday
NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show Sunday(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Amy Williams and the Huskers invite all fans to join them for the Nebraska Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, March 13. Doors at Pinnacle Bank Arena will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30, which will include special videos, full introductions of the Huskers and messages from Coach Williams, players and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics, Trev Alberts.

The 30-minute program will build up to the official NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show televised live on ESPN, which will be shown inside PBA on a lowered center video cube beginning at 7 p.m. The Selection Show will unveil the first-ever 68-team bracket for NCAA Division I women’s basketball, while announcing seeds and game locations for participating teams.

Nebraska, which owns the most victories of any Big Ten team this season, will carry a 24-8 record and a No. 23 NET ranking into the postseason. Second-team All-Big Ten selections Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia) and Alexis Markowski (Lincoln, Neb.), the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, headline a starting five that includes honorable-mention All-Big Ten choices Sam Haiby (Moorhead, Minn.) and Isabelle Bourne (Canberra, Australia) along with freshman Allison Weidner (Humphrey, Neb.).

The Huskers, who went 11-7 in the Big Ten before advancing to the semifinals in the conference tournament, tied a program record by notching three wins over Associated Press Top 10 teams in 2021-22, including a pair of victories over No. 8/10 Michigan and a 72-55 win over No. 5 Indiana. In addition to a strong starting five, Nebraska features one of the deepest benches in the Big Ten led by Bella Cravens (Laie, Hawaii), MiCole Cayton (Stockton, Calif.), Annika Stewart (Plymouth, Minn.), Ruby Porter (Adelaide, Australia), Kendall Coley (Minneapolis, Minn.), Kendall Moriarty (Wheaton, Ill.) and the leader of the bench mob Whitney Brown (Grand Island, Neb.).

The Nebraska Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Show presented by Woodhouse Auto will also be live streamed through @HuskersWBB Facebook, @HuskersWBB Twitter, Huskers You Tube and Huskers.com with Huskers Radio Network host Jessica Coody.

Following the full announcement of the bracket, Nebraska players will be available for approximately 15 minutes to thank fans for their support during a 2021-22 season in which the Huskers ranked No. 13 nationally in total attendance (76,317) and 17th in average home attendance (4,489/game). Admission to the event will be free. No concessions will be available.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua Jourdan testifies during the fourth day of the trial on...
Day four of Jourdan trial in Dawson County District Court
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
KNOP WEATHER STORY 3-10-2022
Cool air through Friday, but more sunshine on the way with a major warm up

Latest News

Action shot of a Nebraska woman's soccer game.
Spring soccer game against KC Current canceled
Alonzo Verge Jr. had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead Nebraska in all three...
Northwestern comeback ends Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team’s season
Coach Frost at Wednesday's Spring practice.
Frost discusses Spring season growth within the team
North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
Gothenburg girls fall to Lincoln Lutheran Wednesday in the State Basketball Tournament.
Gothenburg girls fall to Lincoln Lutheran