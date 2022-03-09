Fans invited to join Huskers for NCAA watch party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Amy Williams and the Huskers invite all fans to join them for the Nebraska Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, March 13. Doors at Pinnacle Bank Arena will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30, which will include special videos, full introductions of the Huskers and messages from Coach Williams, players and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics, Trev Alberts.

The 30-minute program will build up to the official NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show televised live on ESPN, which will be shown inside PBA on a lowered center video cube beginning at 7 p.m. The Selection Show will unveil the first-ever 68-team bracket for NCAA Division I women’s basketball, while announcing seeds and game locations for participating teams.

Nebraska, which owns the most victories of any Big Ten team this season, will carry a 24-8 record and a No. 23 NET ranking into the postseason. Second-team All-Big Ten selections Jaz Shelley (Moe, Australia) and Alexis Markowski (Lincoln, Neb.), the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, headline a starting five that includes honorable-mention All-Big Ten choices Sam Haiby (Moorhead, Minn.) and Isabelle Bourne (Canberra, Australia) along with freshman Allison Weidner (Humphrey, Neb.).

The Huskers, who went 11-7 in the Big Ten before advancing to the semifinals in the conference tournament, tied a program record by notching three wins over Associated Press Top 10 teams in 2021-22, including a pair of victories over No. 8/10 Michigan and a 72-55 win over No. 5 Indiana. In addition to a strong starting five, Nebraska features one of the deepest benches in the Big Ten led by Bella Cravens (Laie, Hawaii), MiCole Cayton (Stockton, Calif.), Annika Stewart (Plymouth, Minn.), Ruby Porter (Adelaide, Australia), Kendall Coley (Minneapolis, Minn.), Kendall Moriarty (Wheaton, Ill.) and the leader of the bench mob Whitney Brown (Grand Island, Neb.).

The Nebraska Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Show presented by Woodhouse Auto will also be live streamed through @HuskersWBB Facebook, @HuskersWBB Twitter, Huskers You Tube and Huskers.com with Huskers Radio Network host Jessica Coody.

Following the full announcement of the bracket, Nebraska players will be available for approximately 15 minutes to thank fans for their support during a 2021-22 season in which the Huskers ranked No. 13 nationally in total attendance (76,317) and 17th in average home attendance (4,489/game). Admission to the event will be free. No concessions will be available.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.