Advertisement

Frost discusses Spring season growth within the team

Coach Frost at Wednesday's Spring practice.
Coach Frost at Wednesday's Spring practice.(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Head Coach, Scott Frost, discussed with members of the media following Wednesday’s spring practice. Frost mentioned how everyone is falling into their places and getting a routine down for this season.

“There is a ton of energy from the new coaches and players,” Frost said. “There is a lot of learning, but we have seen exciting things out there. I have loved the attitudes and leadership, we have a good team that wants to be good as I have mentioned before. They are alive and working hard to get there and that is the first step in being a good team.”

Frost spoke about the new quarterback options and what they have to offer.

“Chubba (Purdy) has been limited, so we have not seen him a ton,” he said. “I think all the quarterbacks in general are comfortable with the things we used to do while still figuring out some of the new things. I think Casey (Thompson) is actually doing the best at the new content because everything is new to him. It is a learning process for everybody. I have been really impressed at times and watching things we need to get better at. That is the process of the spring season.”

He was also asked about the new Associate Head Coach, Mickey Joseph.

“He demands a lot out of his players,” Frost said. “Having been in charge completely of the offense in years past, stepping back is a little bit easier when you have coaches that are holding everybody accountable and demanding a lot out of the players.”

The annual red-white spring game is set for April, 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest announced it intends to leave...
Skywest announces plans to leave Kearney, North Platte, and Scottsbluff airports
Kathleen Jourdan testifies in Dawson County District Court. Kathleen said Joshua did not have...
Jourdan admits husband did not have time to defend himself, testifies to patterns of abuse from him
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
North Platte St. Patrick's Boys Basketball Team with their trophy after winning the D1 State...
St. Patrick’s wins D1 Boys State Basketball Championship
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county

Latest News

Action shot of a Nebraska woman's soccer game.
Spring soccer game against KC Current canceled
Alonzo Verge Jr. had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead Nebraska in all three...
Northwestern comeback ends Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team’s season
Husker's Shay Schanaman throws complete-game three-hit shutout.
Schanaman tabbed Big Ten pitcher of the week
NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show Sunday
Fans invited to join Huskers for NCAA watch party