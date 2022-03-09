Advertisement

Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Lied Center

Lied Center for Performing Arts(Lied Center)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts excitedly announced Wednesday that the Broadway Musical Hamilton will be coming to Lincoln next year.

Sixteen performances of Hamilton will be at The Lied August 2-13, 2023.

The news is on the heels of the Lied Center’s biggest Broadway season in 2021-2022. The Lied Center said it has worked hard to build their Glenn Korff Broadway Series for this moment.

“We’re so excited to have it coming to the Lied Center for the first time,” said Bill Stephen, Executive Director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts. “And our audiences are so eager to have this Broadway blockbuster right here in our community.”

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green were in attendance Wednesday for the announcement.

Known for its blend of Hip Hop, R&B, and Jazz, the Broadway show pays appreciation for American history.

“This show, set during the American revolution, has actually created a musical theater revolution with its cultural impact and the inclusiveness of its cast,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The Lied Center seats about 2,000 people, so more than 32,000 tickets will be available. Tickets will go on sale starting March 29, 2022.

