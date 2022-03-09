Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST
(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

