WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow continues for the area Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in Weather Alert mode here across Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska Panhandle because of the snow that is coming down across the region Wednesday.

Taking a current look at the radar, there is a frontegenesis band of snow developing from Kimball, all the way to Broken Bow and some snow could be moderate to heavy at times. Visibility issues are also an issue this morning with some areas have visibility issues under a mile. Temperatures are also cold too with temperatures in the 10s and in the 20s and winds are out of the north and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. This is caused by an area of low pressure to our south and west and high pressure to our north.

A band of snow is developing across the area (Andre Brooks)

Currently, the majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory and even a Winter Storm Warning for the southwest portions of the Panhandle through Thursday 5 a.m. MST for the Panhandle and 12 p.m. Thursday for Greater Nebraska.

Winter Weather Alerts are in effect for most of the region (Andre Brooks)

The snow is expected to continue through the majority of Wednesday into Thursday in Greater Nebraska with a secondary band of snow forming overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some snow could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures throughout the day will remain cold wih those daytime highs in the 0s to low 20s and overnight lows in the 0s to the 10s.

Snow continuing through the day Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

Total snowfall amounts could be between 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts for Greater Nebraska and 4 to 8 inches to even 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts for the Panhandle.

Total snowfall accumulations through Thursdsay (Andre Brooks)

Friday and into the weekend, sunshine and warming conditions will prevail due to an area of high pressure building in with temperatures getting closer to average by our Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.