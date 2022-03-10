Cool and partly cloudy Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After experiencing snow and cloudy conditions over the past 24 hours, we are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Starting off Thursday morning, temperatures were in the -10s to 10s with clear skies in the Panhandle and mostly cloudy in Greater Nebraska. Winds were brisk out of the north and west about 5 to 10 mph, making the wind chills feel like they are well into the negatives, especially into the Panhandle.

Cold and brutal temperatures to start out our Thursday (Andre Brooks)

With an area of high pressure setting up shop during the day Thursday, we will be seeing clearing conditions for our area with highs in the 20s generally for our Thursday with partly cloudy skies overall. Overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures will drop down in the single digits with clear skies and calm conditions. With the area of high pressure moving towards the east-southeast, the temperatures will be on a rebound during the weekend with highs on Friday in the 30s and upper 40s to low 50s with beautiful conditions remaining. Don’t forget that Daylight Savings Time starts Saturday night so make sure you set your clocks forward.

A warmup in the works for our early portion of the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Sunday, temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s with beautiful skies. A weak disturbance will be moving through the area Sunday night into the new workweek. This disturbance will only provide a slight decrease in temperatures and some clouds.

