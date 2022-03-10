Advertisement

Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

The 25-year-old father of two had to be shocked 11 times in addition to receiving CPR. He will now get a pacemaker. (KSTU, KRISSY NORMAN-LAWRENCE, CNN)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:25 AM CST
OGDEN, Utah (KSTU) - A 25-year-old father of two is alive, thanks to the quick actions of a nursing assistant who gave him CPR after he suffered cardiac arrest at a trampoline park.

Shortly after doing a flip, 25-year-old Tristin Lawrence went from feeling dizzy to going into cardiac arrest Monday night at a trampoline park in Ogden, Utah. He and his family, including his two young children, had been there to celebrate a birthday, according to GoFundMe.

“We were jumping, having a good time, playing with the babies. Him and his brother were doing backflips,” said Lawrence’s mom, Krissy Norman-Lawrence. “And they said, ‘Something’s wrong. Mom, something’s wrong.’”

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest at a Utah trampoline park. He is alive, thanks to a stranger who gave the father of two CPR. He was also shocked 11 times in total.(Source: Krissy Norman-Lawrence, KSTU via CNN)

Panicked, the family began to scream for help, asking if anyone knew how to do CPR.

“A lady tapped me on my shoulder. At this point my son’s blue - very, very blue. She said, ‘Honey, I’m a nurse. Let me take care of this, and I stepped back,’” Norman-Lawrence said.

That stranger was Chloe McCoy, who was at the trampoline park celebrating her 6-year-old’s birthday. She learned how to do CPR from years working as a certified nursing assistant.

“I kind of just gave my baby to my sister and ran over there. I wasn’t strong enough to do the compressions, so I just lifted his head up and starting doing mouth-to-mouth to him,” McCoy said.

She says she was shaking from the adrenaline of actually using her CPR skills in real life.

“I’ve never really had to practice it on anyone. I just knew that I had to help this family,” she said.

CPR, especially if administered immediately after cardiac arrest, can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. About 90% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die.

“Thank God or whatever you believe in that somebody was there that was able to step in and save a father,” Norman-Lawrence said.

Lawrence was also shocked seven times at the trampoline park and four times at the hospital. He will now have a pacemaker put in his heart.

“Life is just really short, and you never know what could happen, especially when you’re just out having fun with your family. I think it’s really beneficial that people know what to do,” McCoy said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs. They say they really appreciate any help, as Lawrence, their sole provider, worries he won’t be able to do his job as a machinist after the incident.

Copyright 2022 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

