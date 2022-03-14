Florida man calls 911, requests for meth to be tested for authenticity, police say

SPRING HILL, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man after they say he called 911 and requested them to test his meth.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Spring Hill, Florida, after a resident called 911 to request that a deputy come and “test the methamphetamine” he had bought.

When deputies arrived, they met with 41-year-old Thomas Eugene Colucci. Police said Colucci told the deputies he had purchased meth from a man he met in a local bar and believed it was actually bath salts after using some of it.

Police said Colucci told them he was an experienced drug user and that he had used meth before and “knew what it should feel like.” He then produced two small baggies, each one containing a white crystal-like substance, and handed them over to the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said the substance did not provide the sensation Colucci was expecting, which is why he called 911.

Colucci told the deputies he wanted his meth tested because he did not want other people to purchase “fake” meth from the man who sold it to him, the sheriff’s office said, adding that he wanted deputies to “put the person in trouble” for selling dangerous drugs. Police said he was unable to provide a name or contact info for the man who sold the drugs to him.

A deputy performed a field test on a sample of the substance from each of the baggies, as requested. Both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine.

The deputies then placed Colucci under arrest. He was put in the back of a patrol vehicle, and then taken to a hospital after he began complaining about chest pains where he was cleared by a doctor.

Colucci was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $7,000.

