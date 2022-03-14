Advertisement

NPCC Men’s Basketball to host fundamental skills camp

Press Release
Youth participate in the 2021 Knights Basketball Camp. This year’s camp will be May 23-25.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights Men’s Basketball Team will offer area youth the opportunity to learn basic basketball skills this spring.

Kevin O’Connor’s 2022 Knights Basketball Camp is scheduled for May 23-25. It will be open to boys and girls in grades 2-5 from 9-11:30 a.m. and to grades 6-9 from 1-3:30 p.m.

All sessions will be in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on NPCC’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.

The goal of the camp is to provide participants with a general understanding of the game of basketball and to help them improve fundamental skills. Training will focus on shooting, passing, ball handling, rebounding and individual offensive and defensive skills as well as attitude development.

Current and former players from the NPCC men’s basketball team will assist with the camp, which will include a pizza party and pictures. Participants will receive free admission to 2022-23 NPCC men’s basketball games if they wear their camp shirts.

Registrations will be accepted up until the day of the event, but the deadline to register and be guaranteed a t-shirt is May 9.

The registration fee of $50 can be made payable to Kevin O’Connor and mailed to: Attention Kevin O’Connor, North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., North Platte, NE 69101.

More information is available through: Kevin O’Connor, NPCC men’s basketball head coach, at (308) 535-3758 or oconnork@mpcc.edu.

Kade Erickson, NPCC men’s basketball assistant coach, can also provide information at: (308) 530-7243 or ericksonkm@mpcc.edu.

