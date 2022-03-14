Advertisement

NPCC to sell surplus computers

Press Release
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College will sell surplus computers via online auction beginning at 8 a.m. March 21 and continuing through 10 a.m. March 31.

The auction will include both laptops and desktops, all of which can be viewed at: airauctioneer.com/mid-plains-community-college.

Additional computers will be added throughout the duration of the auction. They will be sold “as is,” and all sales will be final.

Bidders must create an account or connect to an existing Google or Facebook account to register. They will receive email updates on items they’ve bid on and a “buy it now” option will also be available.

High bidders will be able to pick up their items the day they purchase them. All computers must be picked up by 4 p.m. April 7 unless other arrangements are made ahead of time.

Payments will be due at time of pick up on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Only cash or checks, no credit or debit cards, will be accepted. Winners must also have the winning bid email with them.

Upon arrival, buyers must first check in at the Welcome Center before paying at the Business Office then proceeding to the Information Services department with their receipt for pick up.

