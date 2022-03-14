Troopers stay busy during State Basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A busy week of basketball in Lincoln was coupled with a busy week on Nebraska roads as teams and fans from across the state traveled for the NSAA State Basketball Tournaments. This year, both the boys and girls tournaments were held during the same week.

During the week of the state tournaments, Nebraska State Troopers patrolled high-traffic roadways to assist teams and fans travel safely. Throughout the week, troopers performed 278 motorist assists across the state.

“This was a week like we’ve never seen for state basketball,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Congratulations to all the champions, participants, and organizers of this incredible week of basketball.”

The effort also included high-visibility enforcement through the state. Troopers arrested 12 people for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (273), no seat belt (9), improper child restraint (2), open alcohol container (10), minor in possession of alcohol (4), driving under suspension (30), and no proof of insurance (14).

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $15,635 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). Troopers also provided seat belt and safe-driving demonstrations to thousands of fans throughout the week at the NDOT-HSO booth at Pinnacle Bank Area.

Any motorists in need of help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 of 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.