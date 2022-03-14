Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Saving Time bill
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Graduation requirements changing for class of 2024 and beyond

Latest News

Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country. (Source: CNN,...
Zelenskyy addresses Congress, asks US for more help
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses United States Congress. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING...
Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan shakes the capital Tokyo. (Source: CNN)
RAW: 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo