Casino night and goat roping fundraiser

The Lincoln County Ag Society is hosting a Casino Night and Goat Roping Fundraiser to raise...
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte, Lincoln County Ag Society is having a Goat Roping and Casino Night event to raise funds for the new LinCo Ag and Education Center.

Admission is $25 in advance; $30 at the door; raffle tickets can be purchased separately. Donations can be made on the website as well. You must be 21 years of age or older.

Goat roping teams are $20/person ($40/team). Teams may enter as many times as they want, but can only enter with the same partner once, unless they switch ends.

According to Lincoln County Ag Society Board Member Kristi Chessmore, the community of North Platte is missing out on many events that take place in other areas because they don’t have an indoor arena and large meeting space.

“This center would provide a place to host agricultural events, FFA competitions, FCCLA competitions, indoor rodeos, ropings, barrel races, cattle shows, horse shows, tractor pulls, boat shows, camper shows, craft shows, various professional gatherings and farm implement shows,” said Chessmore. “The imagination’s the limit when it comes to ideas.”

A teaching kitchen is also included in the design for students to be able to access a large kitchen and provide them on-the-job experiences cooking for large groups, as well as being able to host culinary clinics.

The project has been in the planning stages off and on for about 20 years and more recently and seriously for the last five to seven years. Board members have contracted with Chief Industries to complete the $11 million building project.

Ideally, the board would like to break ground as soon as possible, however, they need to raise as much money as they can through different activities, prior to asking the county commissioners for financial assistance.

“This is the first big event we are hosting and are looking forward to having a lot of fun,” Chessmore said.

For more information on the new building or to purchase tickets visit, www.lincofair.com

Donations can also be made through the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

