NPPD announces prescribed burns

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - You may see plumes of smoke Wednesday and Thursday south and west of North Platte. If the weather cooperates, the Nebraska Public Power District will perform a prescribed burn at two locations over the two days.

NPPD is announcing a tentatively scheduled prescribed burn at the dam at Lake Maloney, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. And on Thursday, another burn is scheduled for the Sutherland Reservoir. The burns are scheduled to remove woody vegetation. NPPD says once the burn is complete, NPPD engineers will be able to visually inspect the cleared areas to check for any issues that may need repair.

The burn will only take place if the weather conditions are favorable. If conditions are unfavorable the prescribed burn will be postponed. ,

This is a yearly event for NPPD.

