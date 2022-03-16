Health insurance provider approved for city employees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The accidental and health insurance provider for city employees brought much discussion for North Platte’s City Council Tuesday.

Some council members expressed their concerns that the carrier with lowest bid is an international company.

Tokio Marine HCC, which is part of Japan’s Mitsubishi chain is headquartered in Houston. Their insurance package pledges to save the city right around $110,000 in coverage costs for this renewal period.

The other plan came from Western & Southern Financial Group, which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Councilman Ed Rieker abstained from voting.

“I’m really torn in this situation when I look at the dollars that the community will save by going with Tokio Marine HCC as opposed to keeping those dollars in the United States of America and how that benefits our whole country,” he said. “I’m not sure I am able to make a decision that suites what I really believe.”

Councilman Ty Lucas made a motion to form a committee to thoroughly examine and look for ways to improve the insurance benefit program.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.