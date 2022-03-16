Boys rescued from ice at Lake Minatare

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Multiple law enforcement and emergency services rescued two 12-year-old boys who fell through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on Tuesday.

Dan Kling, conservation officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the two boys walked along the dam to the swim beach area and onto the ice. Both fell through the ice and climbed to the top numerous times, eventually staying in one place and crying for help. Adults accompanying them called 911 just before 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, the boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team, and taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, treated and released.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance Service and Air Link Helicopter Service.

Kling said visitors to lakes and reservoirs in the region should use extreme caution as nearly all remaining ice is thin and dangerous.

