Advertisement

Boys rescued from ice at Lake Minatare

Photo of an icy lake
Photo of an icy lake(KSFY)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Multiple law enforcement and emergency services rescued two 12-year-old boys who fell through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area on Tuesday.

Dan Kling, conservation officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the two boys walked along the dam to the swim beach area and onto the ice. Both fell through the ice and climbed to the top numerous times, eventually staying in one place and crying for help. Adults accompanying them called 911 just before 5 p.m. Less than an hour later, the boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team, and taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center, treated and released.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance Service and Air Link Helicopter Service.

Kling said visitors to lakes and reservoirs in the region should use extreme caution as nearly all remaining ice is thin and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident images from I-80 near Paxton, Wednesday
Three head of cattle die on I-80, Wednesday
Aerial view of Votaw Road Wildfire
Votaw Road Wildfire under diligent watch
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
A plume of smoke when the fire off Highway 83 was young, on Tuesday.
Day two of wildfire in southern Lincoln County

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry
FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial
Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash
Volunteer firefighters at Votaw Road Wildfire command center east of Highway 83, northeast of...
Understanding the Votaw Road Wildfire near Wellfleet
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Attorneys, FBI agent break down phone call where Fortenberry was told about potential illegal activity
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade took place in Downtown North Platte.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade