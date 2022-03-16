Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

