NP mayor Brandon Kelliher swears in six police officers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A total of six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were sworn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher Tuesday.

They include Officers Scott Miller and Trevor Pickard, who are new to the department and veteran officers Kendall Allison, Jim Hagen, Adam Charter and Matt Elder.

Officer Allison was promoted to lieutenant. Officers Hagen, Charter and Elder were each promoted to investigator.

