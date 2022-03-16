Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild Wednesday; Clearing out St. Patrick’s Day afternoon

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a sunny and mild beginning of the week, the conditions are about to change for our Wednesday into St. Patrick’s Day.

During the morning Wednesday, clouds have started to invade the region with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s to mid 40s, which is around average to above average for morning temperatures with winds coming out of the north and west about 5 to 20 mph. During the day Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to mid 60s with clouds continuing to move through with winds increasing around 10 to 25 mph. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 30s with cloudy conditions remaining. Portions of the Panhandle could see some isolated rain or snow showers overnight with leftover moisture.

Clouds entering into the state Wednesday morning (Andre Brooks)

The reason why we are seeing all of these changes is because of a cold front moving through the state Wednesday and will fully move out of the state by St. Patrick’s Day afternoon. The cold front will be bringing down temperatures slightly across the area into the upper 40s to mid 50s with clearing skies throughout the afternoon, allowing for any St. Patrick festivities to go on.

Cold front to move through Wednesday into St. Patrick's Day (Andre Brooks)

Friday, after all of the St. Patrick’s Day activities, temperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny conditions with an area of high pressure moving over us, allowing for temperatures to continue to increase through the weekend and for the area to stay sunny through the weekend. A strong storm system could impact the state early next week. The details will need to be worked out as the week progresses as far as amoint of precipitation, precipitation type, and timing.

A quick rebound of temperatures for the start of the weekend (Andre Brooks)

