Whittaker earns another top 25 Finish

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Megan Whittaker produced her sixth consecutive top-25 individual finish while leading the Nebraska women’s golf team at the Briar’s Creek Invitational in John’s Island, S.C., on Tuesday.

Whittaker, a senior from Elkhorn, Neb., put together a three-round total of 220 (+4) to tie for 18th in a 96-player field on the 6,116-yard layout at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek. Redshirt senior Kirsten Baete added a 225 (+9) over 54 holes to tie for 36th, as the Huskers finished in a tie for 11th at 899 (+35) in a strong 17-team field.

Senior Vanessa Bouvet and sophomore Lindsey Thiele tied for 70th at 232, while freshman Miu Takahashi rounded out the Nebraska contingent in a tie for 77th at 234. Takahashi led the Huskers in the final round with a 75 (+3), while Whittaker and Baete both contributed rounds of 76. Bouvet completed Nebraska’s count-four scoring with a 78.

Campbell claimed the team title with an impressive three-round total of 853 (-11), while Michigan took second with an even-par 864. The hosts from the College of Charleston finished third at 872, while Central Florida (879) and Boston College (881) rounded out the top five teams. The Huskers finished ahead of Big Ten rivals Wisconsin (901), Minnesota (901) and Indiana (913), while also defeating Colorado (900) and Old Dominion (911) in the tournament field.

Boston College’s Nathalie Irlbacher took home medalist honors with a 211 (-5) that included a seven-under 65 in Monday’s second round. Campbell’s Emily Hawkins, Michigan’s Ashley Lau and College of Charleston’s Emma Schimpf all finished just one stroke back in a tie for second at 212.

Nebraska will take a month off from competition to prepare for a strong finish to the 2021-22 regular season at the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational (April 15-16) in Columbus, Ohio.

