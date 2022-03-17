Advertisement

Baby abandoned in field found alive

Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Chris Rosato, WAFB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – An abandoned baby whose mother checked herself into a mental health institution was found alive in a field, police said.

The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.

It’s unclear exactly how long Niguel was left alone in the field.

Police tell WAFB there are no charges pending against the baby’s mother at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Authorities said the mother was taken to the search area and assisted first responders in locating the missing 8-month-old.

“The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he’s gonna be fine. You know, it’s still in a dangerous area, but still think that it’s just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all,” Mike Chutz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.

Baton Rouge first responders launched the search for Niguel earlier Wednesday morning after learning the infant had been left alone.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the child’s mother went to a fire station on Tuesday and had to be taken to the hospital for mental help.

While the woman was being treated, she mentioned the leaving the baby in a field, authorities say.

“This thing would’ve dragged another several hours, and it could’ve been a different outcome. We’re glad that didn’t happen,” Chutz said.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
Volunteer firefighters at Votaw Road Wildfire command center east of Highway 83, northeast of...
Understanding the Votaw Road Wildfire near Wellfleet
Doc Sadler
Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated
Accident images from I-80 near Paxton, Wednesday
Three hospitalized, two of the three later transferred to Omaha UNMC
Aerial view of Votaw Road Wildfire
Votaw Road Wildfire under diligent watch

Latest News

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight 'extreme' wildfire in Texas
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm