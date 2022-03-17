Advertisement

Hoiberg announces Men’s Basketball staff change

Matt Abdelmassih
Matt Abdelmassih(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Head Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Thursday that the Huskers and Assistant Coach Matt Abdelmassih have mutually agreed to part ways.

Abdelmassih has served as an assistant coach for Hoiberg for three seasons at Nebraska and also worked on Hoiberg’s Iowa State staff for five seasons. The two also worked together with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for two years.

“Matt and I have a close relationship dating back to our time in the front office with the Timberwolves,” Hoiberg said. “He was a big part of our success at Iowa State and played a leading role in building our roster at Nebraska. I wish Matt and his family nothing but the best.”

