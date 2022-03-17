Advertisement

Kearney teens headed to trial court for charges related to January murder

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris are headed to trial court on charges connected to a Kearney...
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris are headed to trial court on charges connected to a Kearney murder.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers are headed to trial court on charges related to a Jan. 16 murder.

Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, face weapons and drug charges in connection with the Jan. 16 murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington. The pair waived preliminary hearings Thursday and a judge transferred their cases to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. Both have been released on bond.

Morris and Chamberlin are both charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound. The max penalties for convictions on all four of those crimes total 76 years in prison.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County. He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Garcia was shot and wounded during the Jan 16 incident. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Buffalo County court. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine probable cause that a crime was committed and that the suspect committed that crime.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is also charged with felony attempted robbery in the case. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Mar. 23.

Both Lemburg and Garcia are accused of robbing Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street. So far, no one has been arrested for or charged with Shinpaugh’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber were killed in a plane crash Thursday.
Three from Nebraska dead in Oklahoma plane crash
Volunteer firefighters at Votaw Road Wildfire command center east of Highway 83, northeast of...
Understanding the Votaw Road Wildfire near Wellfleet
Doc Sadler
Doc Sadler leaving the Huskers after position eliminated
Accident images from I-80 near Paxton, Wednesday
Three hospitalized, two of the three later transferred to Omaha UNMC
Aerial view of Votaw Road Wildfire
Votaw Road Wildfire under diligent watch

Latest News

Rate of containment, explained.
News 2 at Ten - zero percent contained, explained
Nebraska's system of public power makes controlling rates about the customers, not shareholders.
News 2 at Ten Public Power prices
Sketch of Jeff Fortenberry in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Spokesperson for Fortenberry campaign calls case against the congressman “unjust”
Since the implementation of the lactation program at GPH, the statistics are now higher than...
Great Plains Health increases breastfeeding lactation numbers
“Archie” was a Columbian Mammoth that stood 14 feet tall.
Throwback Thursday: Largest mammoth in history remains found in Lincoln County