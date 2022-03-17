Kearney teens headed to trial court for charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers are headed to trial court on charges related to a Jan. 16 murder.

Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, face weapons and drug charges in connection with the Jan. 16 murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington. The pair waived preliminary hearings Thursday and a judge transferred their cases to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. Both have been released on bond.

Morris and Chamberlin are both charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound. The max penalties for convictions on all four of those crimes total 76 years in prison.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County. He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Garcia was shot and wounded during the Jan 16 incident. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Buffalo County court. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine probable cause that a crime was committed and that the suspect committed that crime.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is also charged with felony attempted robbery in the case. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Mar. 23.

Both Lemburg and Garcia are accused of robbing Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street. So far, no one has been arrested for or charged with Shinpaugh’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

