North Platte Boy’s Soccer gets ready for the upcoming season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Soccer Team is getting set to kick off the 2022 season. Head Coach of the Dawgs Danny Whitney says the team will be a little bit smaller than it normally is this season. The team is carrying just under 30 guys with eight of those being Seniors. According to Whitney he’s identified about half who will be “regular Varsity guys.”

When it comes to goals the team has set for themselves, the message was similar between Coach Whitney and Senior Tyler Luna. It’s all about showing up and improving day by day.

“Our goal everyday is to just be a little bit better than we were the day before. That’s one thing that we talk about all the time, everyday. Better today than yesterday. Better tomorrow than we were today. On top of that, end of the season we’d always love to be hosting the district. Then there’s lots of little things in between, but I think if we can just grow and grow and grow and add a layer each week, we’ll really know who we are by middle to end of the season and I think we’ll have a pretty strong group,” says Whitney.

“We’ve got to show up to practice everyday. We’ve just got to play hard and work hard and practice like we’re going to play. I think if we all just show up and do that we’ll be alright,” says Luna.

Luna says there’s a lot to be excited for this season. Not only do they have some experienced players coming back, but also a lot of young guys that are willing and eager to learn, and that’s what Luna is most excited about.

“We’ve got a really young team. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are gonna have to fill roles and really step up and make an impact. I think most of it’s about we’ve got to get a lot of team chemistry going with each other just get to know each other and just start off with a good year,” explains Luna.

And with Luna being one of those core returning players, Whitney says he expects him to play a major role on the team this year, he also adds Luna will be seeing a lot of playing time.

“Tyler Luna was a guy last year that had a big huge role and that’s gonna be expected of him again this year. He’s gonna stay healthy and I think he’s gonna be on the field for the majority of the game. And I think he’s eager to fill that role. I really enjoyed watching him in basketball this year, the attitude that he brought, the excitement level that he brought and I think he’s eager and ready to go. So, that’s one guy that we’re gonna be looking to,” explains Whitney.

When it comes to leaders on the team, Whitney says he still looking for the leaders to emerge from the group. However, he did mention that there were some younger guys that he could see stepping up and potentially filling those roles.

“That’s the challenge for all of them is to decide who among them is going to be the leaders. And right now we have some young guys who are pushing for those roles and who have kinda emerged as leaders already, so it creates an interesting dynamic for us to have an established group then have a group of young guys pushing,” says Whitney.

The Dawgs kick off their season March 17th against Lincoln Southeast.

