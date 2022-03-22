Advertisement

Huskers vs. SDSU Baseball game canceled

(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wednesday’s baseball game between Nebraska and South Dakota State has been canceled due to weather.

Ticket holders for this game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games. Click here for more information on how to exchange tickets for another event.

Nebraska opens Big Ten play this weekend, hosting Michigan on Friday-Sunday, March 25-27. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:32 p.m., followed by a 2:02 start on Saturday and first pitch on Sunday at 11:02 a.m. Friday and Sunday’s games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, while Saturday’s game can be seen on Nebraska Public Media.

