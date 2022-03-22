Partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty conditions for Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After light rain and snow for portions of the area Monday evening, we are starting to see things slowly improve for our Tuesday.

During the morning Tuesday, clouds were still hanging around, especially around Greater Nebraska and the eastern portions of the Panhandle. Temperatures were aroun average to above average for morning lows with 20s to the 30s. Winds were also gusty with speeds around to 10 to 25 mph and the direction of those winds are out of the north.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the region Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of Tuesday, temperatures will continue to climb close to average with Tuesday’s highs approach the upeer 40s to low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue with winds increasing around 20 to 30 mph and gusts could reach around 40 to 50 mph throughout the day. Once we get into the evening Tuesday, winds will die down slightly to around 10 to 15 mph and clouds will continue to decrease and overnight lows will dip into the 20s, which is also around average for this time of year.

Partly cloudy and gusty conditions to continue for our Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Wednesday, the area of high pressure that will build overnight Tuesday will continue to build and allow for us to see temperatures on the climb overall and also see more sunshine. Gusty conditions are possible for Wednesday with speeds around 20 to 25 mph with gusts upwads to 30 mph. Highs for Wednesday will reach the low to upper 50s.

Milder temperatures will invade the area Wednesday with sunnier conditions too (Andre Brooks)

Warmup continues for Thursday with highs approaching the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies. Slightly cooler conditions for Friday due to a weak disturbance coming through Thursday night into Friday. A huge warming trend for the weekend with temperatures approaching the upper 60s to potenitally the low 80s in some spots. Dry conditions will continue as well.

