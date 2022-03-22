Advertisement

Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A teacher in North Carolina resigned a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade during class.

According to WITN, Onslow County Schools confirmed it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect. The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Onslow County Schools statement

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed cases of bird flu at a poultry farm in Nebraska now means that more than half a...
570,000 chickens to be euthanized after bird flu infects poultry farm
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fortenberry
Witnesses break down recordings of interviews where the FBI says Fortenberry lied
Kearney Police have identified Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha, as a suspect in the shooting on...
Kearney Police identify Omaha man as suspect in Jan. 16 shooting
Drivers are encouraged to use a different route during this construction period.
Street repairs planned for B and Cottonwood Streets

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center front left, U.S. President Joe Biden, center...
Zelenskyy pleads for aid as Biden, allies begin summits
So far, Rapid City is able to handle the higher gas prices. Some U.S. states are considering...
Some US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees.
US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to...
New rules aim to decide US asylum cases in months, not years