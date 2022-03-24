Chase County Girl’s Track gets set for the 2022 Season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Girl’s Track Team is preparing to defend their State Title from 2021 in the 2022 season. Head Coach of the Longhorns Troy Hauxwell says the team isn’t looking to the past at last year’s accomplishments, but instead they’re looking ahead to this season and what it’s going to take to make the same thing happen again.

“Yeah we’re excited obviously coming back off a championship last year. We don’t want to focus on that, we’ve got a lot of new young kids, kids what we have to replace. But that kids are excited to get going,” says Hauxwell.

The team’s goals are very simple according to Hauxwell, it’s all about getting better day by day. Hauxwell encourages his girl’s to do the little things everyday to help put themselves in the best positions to win. These little things include getting the proper amount of rest, eating healthy and just overall taking care of your body. This is what Hauxwell refers to as “the details.”

“For our goals it’s pretty simple, it’s just do what you can to get better each day and make your teammates better. We don’t get a lot into big goals, I think obviously everybody wants to win. My question for the girls is, you’ve gotta set goals that are allow you to get to that point, so what can you do individually to make the team better and yourself better. And that comes to rest and nutrition and taking care of your body, doing all the little things right and getting really good at the details and the little things that we asked them to do on a day to day basis. So you know really that’s our only goal right now. I mean it’s Nebraska the wind blows 30 miles an hour you can’t get caught up in numbers and distances those are gonna change meet to meet. There’s some cold days that are distance runner days and nice and cool and some days are hot and it’s good for sprinters and jumpers and so you can’t get caught up in numbers right now. Again, what we ask them to do it be the best version of themselves bring a positive attitude and put forth a great effort and it they do that we’ll let the other things take care of themselves,” explains Hauxwell.

