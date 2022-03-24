North Platte Boy’s Track Team gets ready for the 2022 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Track Team gets set for the start of the 2022 season. This year the team will carry 75 boys on the roster with 18 of those being Seniors. Head Coach of the Dawgs Mike McGuire is excited to kick the season off and says there are some upperclassmen that will be fun to watch this year. Some of those upperclassmen include Nick Davis in Shotput and Discus, Jack Oettinger in Pole Vault, Vince Genatone in the 100, Tate Janas in the 400 and Evan Caudy in the 1,600.

And while the team hope that they will see success early on, that isn’t their main goal. Both McGuire and Senior Evan Caudy explain that the teams main goal is to have everyone peaking when the District and State meets roll around at the end of the season.

“Buffalo Bill being at home, you know that’s always a big deal to us. We host the GNAC our Conference Meet, that’s always great. And of course, you know we want to be at our best when it counts the most which is Districts and State. That’s when we’re going to try and peak and have everybody healthy and hit on all cylinders,” explains McGuire.

“Just trying to get ready for Districts and State and just peak at the right time. We’re not too worried about the first couple meets. Districts and State are the big one’s so we’re trying to get ourselves ready for that and get as many people qualified as we can,” says Caudy.

