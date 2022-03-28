Advertisement

Grand Island man arrested as police investigate multiple overdoses over weekend

Mohamed Ahmed, 19, of Grand Island, was arrested on 10 felony charges connected to overdose investigations in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department responded to three opioid pill overdose incidents over the course of the weekend.

These incidents included the death investigation of a 40-year-old old homeless male, the overdose of a 20-year-old male who was transported to the emergency room, and the overdose of a 17-year-old female who was found unresponsive, but is currently recovering following resuscitation efforts.

Information from one of these overdose investigations involving minors, led to a search warrant of an apartment located at 319 S. Walnut Street in Grand Island, the subsequent arrest of Mohamed Ahmed, a 19-year-old male from Grand Island.

Ahmed was arrested and transported to the Hall County Department of Corrections where he was booked in for the following crimes (numbered for quick reference):

1. Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony)

2. Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

3. Possession with the Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

4. Possession of Moneys related to a Drug Transaction (Felony)

5. Drug Dealer Tax Stamp Violation (Felony)

6. Possession of a Firearm during Drug Distribution (Felony)

7. Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

8. Possession of a Defaced Firearm (Felony)

9. Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

10. Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

These charges stem from cocaine, marijuana, narcotics pills, multiple firearms, and cash being located at the residence during the execution of the search warrant, and Ahmed’s attempts to destroy evidence at that time.

The pills relating to the overdose incidents appear to be black market pills being sold as Percocet, although their actual contents remain under investigation.

This does not apply to lawfully prescribed and/or legally obtained pills, however the black market pills should be considered extremely dangerous, and should not be ingested under any circumstance.

These investigations as well as the overdose investigations remains ongoing.

