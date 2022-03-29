Advertisement

Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

Florida and 20 other states have sued to halt the federal government’s pandemic requirement...
Florida and 20 other states have sued to halt the federal government’s pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport.(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida and 20 other states have sued to halt the federal government’s pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. It contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021. It requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website.

The rule has been relaxed somewhat but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.

Besides Florida, the states filing the new travel mask lawsuit as of Tuesday were:

— Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

