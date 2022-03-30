Advertisement

Alaskan couple set to welcome quadruplets, only 2nd time in state’s history

A Kodiak couple is adding to Alaska history with their pregnancy. (Source: KTUU)
By Makayla Clark and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Alaskan couple is making history while adding a party of four to their family.

KTUU reports Stephanie Trosvig is about 28 weeks pregnant with quadruplets, meaning husband Harlen Trosvig and her are about to go from a party of two to a party of six in a hurry.

“You get the instant family,” Harlen Trosvig said.

Stephanie Trosvig is scheduled to be the second person in Alaska’s recorded history to give birth to quadruplets. According to the Department of Health and Social Services, the only other Alaskan resident to give birth to quadruplets was in 1994. There are no records of quintuplets or higher.

The high school sweethearts were born and raised in Kodiak, Alaska, but because of the island’s medical capabilities, they are temporarily in Anchorage ahead of the birth.

Stephanie Trosvig said she’s trying to carry the quartet for as long as possible. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the average gestation period for quadruplets is 30 weeks, compared to a single child, which averages around 39 or 40 weeks.

“We’re hoping and praying for 30 to 32,” Stephanie Trosvig said.

When the couple first tried to start a family, they said they dealt with a miscarriage.

Life has thrown them some interesting curveballs, according to Stephanie Trosvig. The couple said they had a pandemic wedding, bought a house during the pandemic, and now expecting two boys and two girls.

“I feel like we were probably less shocked than most people,” Stephanie Trosvig said. “Multiples do run in my family, not that I ever expected to have four.”

The couple said it all came together at once.

“We went to the ultrasound being nervous, we weren’t going to see one heartbeat, and then we saw four,” Stephanie Trosvig said. “We looked at a house the day before, and then we signed papers the day after we went to the ultrasound.”

So far, the couple is defying the odds.

“The odds of this happening are astronomical,” Stephanie Trosvig said.

The couple said they have baby names picked out, but they will only be announced once the quadruplets are born.

“From no kids to four kids will definitely be a big leap,” Harlen Trosvig said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill, Christy and Regan Lauber will killed in a plane crash Thursday.
NTSB: Plane that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3, was ‘near vertical’
One Kearney man was seriously injured after an accident with an NCP truck near Cambridge Monday.
One man seriously injured after veering into Nebraska Corn Processing truck near Cambridge
Zeth Browder was 18 when authorities said he attacked a 79-year-old as she slept in her tent at...
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 79-year-old woman when he was 18
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Image of the 37mm anti-tank round that was brought into G.I. Loan Tuesday.
NSP to dispose of potential live round taken to G.I. Loan

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden orders release of 1M barrels of oil per day to bring down prices
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports