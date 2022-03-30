One man seriously injured after veering into Nebraska Corn Processing truck near Cambridge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One man was seriously injured after crashing with a Nebraska Corn Processing truck driven by 44-year old James Brunswick of McCook early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m.

An SUV crossed the center line in front of Brunswick’s truck.

The driver of the SUV was 36-year old Andrew Taylor of Kearney. Taylor was seriously injured and taken to Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, about four miles away from the accident on Highway 6/34 between mile markers 108 and 109. Taylor was flown to CHI Health-Good Samaritan in Kearney for treatment.

Brunswick’s semi ended up on its side, but he was not injured. The mash trailer was loaded with wet distillers grain at the time of the accident.

