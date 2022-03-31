Advertisement

Hershey Public Schools implements in-school savings program

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - There’s been a big push to get personal finance education into schools across the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, 25 states, including Nebraska, introduced legislation that would add financial literacy programs into the high school curriculum.

A pep rally was held Wednesday at Hershey Public Schools in hopes to shine a light on the importance of saving.

The school district is partnering with the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Nebraska Council and Economic Education and Hershey State Bank to implement the in-school savings program for students in grades K-6. It’s a program three years in the making.

“We’re excited to get our in-school savings program started because it’s important for kids to learn to save money in this day in age,” said Hershey Public Schools Principal Jared Thomsen. “College is extremely expensive and so starting at a young age and giving kids an opportunity to start saving at a young age is important.”

The program allows students to deposit money into their own savings account. Hershey State Bank will match any deposit up to $5 made on opening day, March 31.

“We’re hoping in general to help the kids understand the savings part of it and finances, and just be able to take a look and understand credit as they get older,” said Hershey State Bank Vice-President and Branch Manager Anna Stacy.

The students will be able to make deposits into their account every Thursday. They will not be able to withdrawal any money until they graduate the sixth grade or leave the school.

The program is modeled by Maywood Public Schools savings program.

