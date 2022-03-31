Advertisement

Mild and beautiful conditions Thursday;Slight precipitation chances Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a snowy and cold day on Wednesday, conditions will rapidly improve for our Thursday, but then will change once again for our Friday.

During the morning Thursday, skies were relatively clear with a few passing clouds and temperatures were slightly below average to average for overnight lows with those values being in the 10s and low 20s. Winds were relaitvely calm with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. This is due to an area of high pressure that is bringing us sinking air and nice conditions for our Thursday.

Clear to mostly clear conditions to the start the day Thursday
During the day Thursday, the area of high pressure will be moving towards the east, and this will allow for temperatures to climb in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny conditions and the winds will be relatively light throughout the day with speeds generally 5 to 10 mph and wind directions will shift out of the south and east Thursday evening. Overnight Thursday, temperatures will be warmer with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. This is due to the approach of our next disturbance.

Warming trend throughout the day Thursday with nice conditions
During the day Friday, to start the month of April, temperatures will be only climb into the upper 40s to low 50s, which is below average for April with cloudy skies and slight precipitation chances. Some wet snow could mix in early Friday morning, but then change into rain for the later part of the morning into the early afternoon Friday. Clouds will continue to linger into the afternoon hours. During the weekend, temperatures will rapidly climb due to another area of high pressure building in,allowing for temperatures to climb into the low 60s to even a few low 70s with nice, sunshine conditions.

A lot of changes occuring in the area over the next few days
Then once we get into the beginning portions of the week, another disturbance will be moving through and it will provide us with some more rain chances into the area with winds around 10 to 15 mph.

