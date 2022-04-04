Advertisement

Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas

Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump.

The restaurant said that starting Monday and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of side, and tea will come with a $10 gas gift card at participating locations.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer in a news release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. The restaurant said as a “family-forward” chain, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The restaurant mentioned Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate
Alec Cowan, 24
One of three suspects arrested for fighting Nebraska State Troopers appears in court
The war in Ukraine hits close to home for NPCC student Slav Marchenko.
NPCC student from Ukraine speaks on Russian invasion
Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto
Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training...
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
The Oklahoma House has given final legislative approval to a bill that would make performing an...
Abortion rights advocates gather in Okla. to protest anti-abortion bills
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead