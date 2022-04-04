Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate
Alec Cowan, 24
One of three suspects arrested for fighting Nebraska State Troopers appears in court
The war in Ukraine hits close to home for NPCC student Slav Marchenko.
NPCC student from Ukraine speaks on Russian invasion
Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto
Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training...
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
The Oklahoma House has given final legislative approval to a bill that would make performing an...
Abortion rights advocates gather in Okla. to protest anti-abortion bills
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead