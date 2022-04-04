Mild and mostly sunny conditions for Monday; Cooler and with slight chance of precipitation Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a mild and partly cloudy weekend, the trend will continue on for Monday, but changes are coming for the day Tuesday, and then remain cool for the majority of the week.

During the morning Monday, clear to partly cloudy conditions were present across the region with temperatures below average for this time of year, and those indicies were in the 20s. Winds were out of the north and west and south and west and the speeds were around 5 to 15 mph. Dew points were in the 10s and 20s, so the air mass is slightly dry.

Mostly clear skies were present for the region Monday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, the area of high pressure that is presently on top of us will continue to move towards the east very quickly and this will cause our winds to increase with speeds around 15 to 25 mph, and also for temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. With these strong winds, dry conditions, and low humidity, this poises the risks of fire risks, especially for portions of the Panhandle which are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. MDT Monday until 8 p.m MDT Monday. Take proper precautions throughout the day, which includes discarding flammable objects appropiately and burning is not encouraged.

Mild and beautiful conditions remain for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the night Monday into Tuesday, a fast moving cold front will be moving through the area and this will cause for temperatures to only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s because the increased of cloud cover. This will also cause the winds increase to around 20 to 40 mph. This has caused for the majority of the Panhandle to be under a High Wind Watch from 9 a.m. MDT Tuesday until 6 p.m. MDT Tuesday, and gusts could be upwards to 60 mph. Tuesday will also have a very slim chance of seeing some rain and maybe even a few wet snowflakes for portions of the Panhandle. Highs will only approach the low 40s to low 50s with clouds clearing out of the area later into the evening Tuesday.

Cold front moving through Monday night into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Cool conditions will persist during the rest of the week due to a new area of high pressure moving very slowly towards the east and this will keep things cool and clear for the majority of the week. Once the weekend arrives, temperatures will climb above average as the area of high pressure starts shifting eastward faster. Temperatures have the potential of reaching the 80s this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.