Nebraska State Fair brings back Happy Together Tour for another year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska legend Tom Osborne kicked off a weeklong of announcements for this year’s entertainment acts at the Nebraska State Fair.

The “Happy Together” Tour will return to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, Aug. 29, as the Older Nebraskans Day entry in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be at 2 p.m. in the Heartland Events Center.

2022 will mark the 13th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, The “Happy Together” Tour.

The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s – an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes.

The Tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Along with The Turtles will be Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Buckinghams, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. With such hits as “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Showed Me” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together,” the band ruled the airwaves in the late ‘60s. Ron Dante joins the line-up to delight with his own mega-hits, “Sugar Sugar” and “Tracy.”

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will be back on The “Happy Together” Tour. Gary’s trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember “Young Girl,” “Over You,” “Woman, Woman,” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give In To Him” and more.

Also returning to the tour for 2022 they are The Association, who enjoyed massive radio success in the ‘60s with such #1 hits as “Cherish,” “Windy,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” This iconic vocal group was a staple on the radio airways in the 1960s.

The Buckinghams were formed in 1966, and went on to become one of the top selling acts of late 1960′s, including their #1 hit “Kind of a Drag,” and other hits “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song.” With 3 chart hits at one time on 2 labels in 1967, Billboard Magazine named them “The Most Listened to Band in America.”

The Vogues, are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. The Vogues had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as “Five O’Clock World”, “You’re The One,” “My Special Angel” and “Turn Around Look At Me,” among others.

Rounding out the bill are The Cowsills, the harmonious family act (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash ‘60s hit television show, The Patridge Family. They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, “Hair,” “Indian Lake,” “The Rain The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)” and more. The tour has played more than 50 plus shows a year and 2022 will be no exception.

Reserved concert tickets costing $21 will go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 edition of the Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

