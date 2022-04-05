Advertisement

Nebraska Unicameral fails to override Gov. Rickett’s rent aid veto

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW and Samantha Bernt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Unicameral failed to override Governor Ricketts’s veto on an application for millions of dollars of additional federal rental assistance, 29-16.

Governor Ricketts vetoed a bill, LB-1073, that would force the state to apply for more federal funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Lawmakers needed 30 votes in order to override the veto.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Military signing day at NPHS, Tuesday.
Military signing day at NPHS
Tanika Beacham was arrested after a pursuit with a stolen truck in central Nebraska.
Woman driving stolen tortilla truck arrested following chase with State Patrol
Two century-old buildings on the city’s north side are in the process of being demolished.
Two century-old buildings in process of being demolished
One Nebraska health care administrator is pleading with people to reach out to their leaders to...
Health care administrator pleads with senators for line-item veto reversal

Latest News

City council residential zoning regulations
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Residential zoning laws and microTIF top Tuesday's council meeting.
City Council: residential zoning laws and microTIF
Two century-old buildings in the process of being torn down
Two century-old buildings in the process of being torn down