Advertisement

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says "The War Boys" during a rally in Portland, Ore.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during an April 21 hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Military signing day at NPHS, Tuesday.
Military signing day at NPHS
Tanika Beacham was arrested after a pursuit with a stolen truck in central Nebraska.
Woman driving stolen tortilla truck arrested following chase with State Patrol
Two century-old buildings on the city’s north side are in the process of being demolished.
Two century-old buildings in process of being demolished
One Nebraska health care administrator is pleading with people to reach out to their leaders to...
Health care administrator pleads with senators for line-item veto reversal

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
The Russian assault on Ukraine appears to be shifting to the southeast, as Ukrainian Foreign...
Russian assault shifts, Ukraine requests more weapons
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar