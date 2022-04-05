Advertisement

Shinedown will make stop in Kearney in July

Shinedown will making stop at the Viaero Center in Kearney in July.
Shinedown will making stop at the Viaero Center in Kearney in July.(Thunder 97.7 & 99.7)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Rock band Shinedown will be making a stop in central Nebraska this summer.

Thunder 97.7 and 99.7 present “Shinedown” with special guest Ayron Jones on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Viaero Events Center in Kearney.

“Shinedown is one of the biggest active new rock bands in the world and we are so excited to be a part of bringing them to central Nebraska this summer,” said Matt Williams, Operations Manager @ Thunder 97.7 & 99.7. “It’s been almost three years that a new rock group has been in the Tri-Cities. Shinedown was looking for a pit stop on the way to Council Bluffs this summer after a show in Casper on July 11. Kearney will be a perfect place for a concert so central Nebraska can enjoy a night of rock at the Viaero Center. We definitely can’t wait for this show.”

Tickets will start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at kearneyevents.net

Formed in 2001, Shinedown, from Jacksonville, Florida, will release their seventh studio album “Planet Zero” on April 22.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Military signing day at NPHS, Tuesday.
Military signing day at NPHS
Tanika Beacham was arrested after a pursuit with a stolen truck in central Nebraska.
Woman driving stolen tortilla truck arrested following chase with State Patrol
Two century-old buildings on the city’s north side are in the process of being demolished.
Two century-old buildings in process of being demolished
One Nebraska health care administrator is pleading with people to reach out to their leaders to...
Health care administrator pleads with senators for line-item veto reversal

Latest News

City council residential zoning regulations
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Residential zoning laws and microTIF top Tuesday's council meeting.
City Council: residential zoning laws and microTIF
Two century-old buildings in the process of being torn down
Two century-old buildings in the process of being torn down