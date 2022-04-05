Shinedown will make stop in Kearney in July

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Rock band Shinedown will be making a stop in central Nebraska this summer.

Thunder 97.7 and 99.7 present “Shinedown” with special guest Ayron Jones on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Viaero Events Center in Kearney.

“Shinedown is one of the biggest active new rock bands in the world and we are so excited to be a part of bringing them to central Nebraska this summer,” said Matt Williams, Operations Manager @ Thunder 97.7 & 99.7. “It’s been almost three years that a new rock group has been in the Tri-Cities. Shinedown was looking for a pit stop on the way to Council Bluffs this summer after a show in Casper on July 11. Kearney will be a perfect place for a concert so central Nebraska can enjoy a night of rock at the Viaero Center. We definitely can’t wait for this show.”

Tickets will start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at kearneyevents.net

Formed in 2001, Shinedown, from Jacksonville, Florida, will release their seventh studio album “Planet Zero” on April 22.

