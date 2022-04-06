Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - Bird flu has made its way to Nebraska’s western edge.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that the fifth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in a department news release that the farm has been quarantined and the birds - a mix of chickens and waterfowl - have been killed and incinerated.

HPAI map in Nebraska on April 6, 2022.
HPAI map in Nebraska on April 6, 2022.(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Agriculture)

The department is also setting up a more than 6-mile surveillance zone around the property, per federal Agriculture Department policy.

The highly contagious virus has spread from flock to flock since February, and nearly 23 million birds have been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
One of several homes destroyed by a large wildfire in Gosper County and northern Furnas County.
Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 4-8-2022
More sunshine and warming up to start weekend
The Unicameral has a moment of silence for Darren Krull. The Elwood fire chief, who was also...
Nebraska Legislature has moment of silence for Elwood fire chief
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
One of several homes destroyed by a large wildfire in Gosper County and northern Furnas County.
Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium....
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know