VOTER’S GUIDE: Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraskans will vote for a new governor this November, as incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts is barred from running for a third consecutive term.

Candidates on the ballot are Republican Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content. Click on each candidate’s name to read their survey responses.

