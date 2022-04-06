VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Along with the race for Nebraska Governor, all four other statewide executive offices will appear on the November ballot.

In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Bob Evnen is running for a second term. He won the primary and is running unopposed in the general election.

Incumbent Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, the state’s top law enforcement officer, decided not to seek a third four-year term and will leave office in January.

Republicans have held the office of attorney general for more than seven decades. State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln serves as the current speaker of the Unicameral. He won the Republican primary and is up against Legalize Marijuana NOW candidate Larry Bolinger.

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is seeking a return to the state auditor’s office. He served two terms as Auditor of Public Accounts from 2007-2015.

Foley won the Republican primary and is up against Libertarian Gene Siadek and Legal Marijuana NOW’s Leroy Lopez.

In the running for Nebraska State Treasurer, first-term Republican incumbent John Murante and Libertarian Katrina Tomsen are on the ballot.

Aside from governor, Democrats did not field a candidate for any statewide executive office.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the race. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content. Click on each candidate’s name for their responses.

