Big send off by NPHS and the community for the FFA State Convention

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The theme for the 94th Nebraska State Future Farmers of America Convention is “Empower.” It’s been two years since a convention could be held, and Wednesday the North Platte High School and all its people, along with the community, family, and friends came out to the high school before the school day, to support the North Platte FFA team on their success.

“It’s really exciting. It’s nice to see the students with the jitters of excitement that they’re ready to go to their first convention. They haven’t been able to go for two years, so it seems appropriate to go back in this kind of fashion.”

The state convention recognizes the hard work of the students. And Wednesday morning, the entirety of North Platte High, with all the bells and whistles including the band and cheer team, showed support for the team as they made their way to the jam-packed, three-day convention in Lincoln.

The Future Farmers of America from NPHS are going to showcase their career preparedness through competitive events, plus they are getting the chance to network and build skills that will continue to grow them into leaders. They are the leaders who continue to grow in North Platte and continue to be supported by the community.

